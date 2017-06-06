Fresh fruit crops in season

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Agriculture is one of Michigan’s biggest industries and fresh produce is one of the best parts about summer in our state.

But to get the most out of it you have to know when the best time is to buy your favorite crops.

We did some digging and, according to the state of Michigan, peas and strawberries are “in season” right now.

>> Michigan fruit crop information

Some classic Michigan crops will be ripe starting early next month, including summer apples, cherries and raspberries.

Later in July blueberries, peaches and zucchini will be in season.

Then starting in August you can look forward to ripe blackberries, plums, melons and a second crop of raspberries.

Fall apples will start to ripen in late August and the pumpkin harvest will begin in September.