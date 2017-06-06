“Cherina” Pet Of The Day June 6

Meet “Cherina”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cherina is a 4-year-old Baladi, or Egyptian Street Dog. She is a friendly girl who always has a smile on her face. Cherina enjoys riding in the car. She has some energy and loves her toys. She has been spayed, is current on her vaccinations and is ready for her forever home. You can learn more about Cherina by contacting the Cascades Humane Society at 517-787-7387 or online at http://www.chspets.org.

