US probes air bag computer failures in 2012 Jeep Liberty

DETROIT (AP) – The U.S. government is investigating complaints that air bag control computers in some Jeep Liberty SUVs can fail, preventing the air bags from inflating in a crash.

The probe covers about 105,000 of the vehicles from the 2012 model year.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says in documents posted Monday that it has received 44 complaints about the problem involving a computer that detects crashes and controls air bag deployment. No related injuries have been reported.

Drivers told the agency that an air bag warning light came on. In some cases the problem was corrected by replacing the computer, while others kept driving their SUVs with the light on.

The government will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.

