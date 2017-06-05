UPDATE: Trial begins for woman charged with murdering boyfriend

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – It was a day more than a year in the making.

A murder trial kicked off Monday in Jackson County nearly 13 months after a mother allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend outside their home, while her three children slept inside.

After spending nearly all day choosing the jury, the trial started at the Jackson County Courthouse with testimony from police officers, who submitted some key pieces of evidence.

28-year-old Daisha Cooper is charged with shooting and killing her boyfriend, 27-year-old Ben Johnson, in the early morning hours of May 8, 2016.

Previous testimony indicates Cooper was upset with Johnson because she thought he was cheating on her and he wasn’t returning her calls.

Police say Cooper shot Johnson with a shotgun as he approached their home on High Street in Jackson where her three children were sleeping inside.

Investigators believe Cooper tried to clean up the scene and then took Johnson to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Monday afternoon, three police officers opened testimony, talking about their initial contact with Cooper the morning of the shooting.

“I’d ask stuff and she would escalate and yell and holler. Agitated, fired up and excited,” said Bill Mills, a now-retired officer with the Jackson Police Department.

Officers also gave testimony about what they found at the home.

“We could see there was blood on the front steps,” Mills said.

Pictures of the scene and the shotgun allegedly used in the crime were submitted into evidence.

The defense declined giving an opening statement.

However, in past hearings they’ve said Cooper was a victim of domestic violence and have pointed out that records show Johnson had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

But the prosecution had a lot to say about what they think happened.

“She was ready and waiting for him with that shotgun. She blew him away before he could even make it through the front door of their house,” said Jackson County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Katie Hawkins.

The trial resumes at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

The judge says the murder trial could last four to five days.