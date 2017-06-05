Trial begins for Jackson woman accused of killing boyfriend

Photo - Jackson Citizen Patriot

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – A woman accused of shooting and killing her boyfriend is scheduled to be in court Monday as her murder trial gets underway.

Daisha Cooper, 28, of Jackson is charged with homicide and felony firearms in the death of 27-year-old Ben Johnson.

Police say last May Johnson was taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Health for treatment of a gunshot to the chest but did not survive.

Police say Cooper and Johnson shared a home on the 400 block of High Street for two years prior to his death.

Prosecutors say Cooper thought that Johnson was cheating on her, planned the murder and tried to clean-up the scene.

The defense is expected to argue that cooper acted in self-defense.

During previous testimonies it was revealed that Johnson had cocaine, marijuana and alcohol in his system at the time of his death.

As of now Cooper’s fate is in the hands of the jury who will hear the details of the case Monday.

Cooper is currently being held without bond.

