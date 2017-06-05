State Police on the lookout for “Angels” (and that’s a good thing)

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The State Police are normally on the lookout for law breakers.

Now troopers are looking for some “Angels” for a new program being introduced at the Lansing Post.

The Angel Program is a pre-arrest diversion program that is being used in nearly 200 police departments nationwide.

It allows someone with a drug addiction to walk into a participating police department to seek help, without the fear of arrest or investigation.

Now the Michigan State Police are looking for volunteers, or angels, who are able to provide support to participants, including transportation to treatment.

There is an application process and volunteers must have reliable transportation, a valid driver’s license and live within one hour of the Lansing Post.

Volunteers will be trained and reimbursed for mileage and meals.

If this sounds like something you’d be interested in being part of or would like to learn more about the program, please contact The Michigan State Police Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

The Michigan State Police are planning to expand the program across the state during 2017.

