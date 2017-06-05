New report: Social media affects mental health in an overwhelmingly negative way

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) – A new report by the Royal Society for Public Health says Instagram is the most detrimental social networking app for young people’s mental health. Snapchat was a close second.

The study called #StatusOfMind surveyed almost 1500 young people aged 14-24 on how social media platforms made them feel.

Youtube was the only social media site that had an overall positive impact. Twitter, Facebook, Snapchat and Instagram all provided negative affects on mental health.

Instagram, an image-based app with over 700 million users, was the worst in terms of mental happiness. Instagram is known for its editing affects and the ability to transform yourself with a few clicks of a button.

Snapchat, a disappearing image app that young people use to show what they are doing throughout any given day, was a close second for loneliness and being left out.

The Royal Society for Public Health has called for social media platforms to take action. Watch above for their recommendations and what you should do to combat this problem with your loved ones.