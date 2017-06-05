New legislation aims to get rid of concealed pistol licenses

By Published:
Wikimedia Commons / Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 Generic

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan residents could soon be able to carry concealed pistols without a license.

House bills look to remove the need for a concealed pistol permit. Manton Republican state Rep. Michele Hoitenga says she sees too many law-abiding citizens getting in trouble by not having their license.

Tom Lambert is president of Michigan Open Carry Inc. He says the legislation doesn’t change any existing laws and only defines where people could conceal carry without a permit.

Blaine Koops is executive director for the Michigan Sheriff’s Association. He opposes the legislation because he has concerns about public and officer safety. He says he is willing to work with lawmakers on changes.

The legislation was voted out of committee last week and will be voted on in the full House soon.

