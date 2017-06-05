MISSING PERSON: Man taken from Dimondale nursing home, police looking for suspects

DIMONDALE (WLNS) – The Michigan State Police is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they say is in danger. His name is Gary Roger Compo.

Police say he’s a diabetic, an amputee, he’s blind, partially deaf and scheduled for dialysis in the morning.

He was last seen at the Dimondale nursing and rehab center on M-99 near Vermontville Highway around 7:15 Monday night.

Police tell us two people took him from the facility, even though Compo has a legal guardian and they are not allowed to take him.

They also left his wheelchair behind, leading officials to believe he could be in serious danger.

If you have any information, call State Police at (517) 241-8000.