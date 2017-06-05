Mark Dantonio and AD Mark Hollis to address MSU Board of Trustees today

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – As 6 Sports Director Fred Heumann reported Friday, Michigan State University athletic director Mark Hollis and football coach Mark Dantonio will address the Michigan State Board of Trustees during a budget work session today.

The two will speak to the trustees about the ongoing issues within the athletic department and football program.

Because this is a budget session it is not open to the public.

There is a continuing investigation of sexual assault allegation that involves three players dating back to January 16.

That case is being reviewed by Ingham County Prosecutor Carol Siemon.

Curtis Blackwell, a football staff member, had been suspended in that situation, and his contract was not renewed last week.

The Title IX investigation into the sexual assault allegation has wrapped up, and is now moving through MSU’s student conduct system.

