LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Police are continuing to search for a suspect in connection with a shooting on the city’s Northeast side this weekend.

It happened early Sunday morning on the 1100 block of Whyte Street.

At first police officers expected to find two victims but when they arrived there was just one.

That victim’s name or condition has not been released.

If you know anything about the shooting you can call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP to leave an anonymous tip.