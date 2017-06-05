Lansing firefighters on scene of house fire in city’s downtown

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Streets are blocked as firefighters work to control a house fire on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Lansing.

The fire was first called in shortly after 11 a.m.

There is heavy smoke that is drifting across the Lansing downtown.

MLK is shut down between Michigan Avenue and Allegan Street while firefighters are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.

MLK Fire View as list View as gallery Open Gallery