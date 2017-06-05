Lansing firefighters on scene of house fire in city’s downtown

By Published: Updated:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Streets are blocked as firefighters work to control a house fire on the 100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd in Lansing.

The fire was first called in shortly after 11 a.m.

There is heavy smoke that is drifting across the Lansing downtown.

MLK is shut down between Michigan Avenue and Allegan Street while firefighters are on the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated online and on 6 News.

MLK Fire

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s