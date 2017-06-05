Ingham County Animal Control Shelter expands hours

MASON, Mich (WLNS) – The Ingham County Animal Control Shelter is now open seven days a week.

The expanded hours are a result of a Ingham County millage passing last fall that is funding the construction of a new shelter, in addition to the seven-day schedule.

The shelter is now open:

Tuesday Noon – 6:00 PM

Wednesday Noon – 7:00 PM

Thursday – Monday 11:00 AM – 4:00 PM

It is closed on County holidays.

There will also be Animal Control Officer patrols on Sundays.

“Most Ingham County residents have heard about the animal control millage that passed last year and know that it will fund the construction of a new shelter, but the millage also provides funds for ICAC to expand our staff and programming,” says Animal Control director, John Dinon.

For more information on hours or other programs at Ingham County Animal Control, contact the shelter at 517-676-8370 or visit the shelter at 600 Curtis St. in Mason.

ONLINE: Ingham County Animal Control Shelter