Free cancer screenings offered

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are spending time in the sun or tanning booths you should know that skin cancer is a very real threat.

Tomorrow Sparrow Hospital is offering free skin cancer screenings to a limited number of people.

The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 90,000 Americans will be diagnosed this year with the most dangerous form of skin cancer, melanoma.

However, specialists at Sparrow say, this deadly disease is still very curable as long as it is found early.

To take advantage of the free screening tomorrow you’ll want to sign-up for a time slot.

To do so call 1-800-Sparrow.

The program runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sparrow Cancer Center.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s