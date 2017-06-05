Free cancer screenings offered

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you are spending time in the sun or tanning booths you should know that skin cancer is a very real threat.

Tomorrow Sparrow Hospital is offering free skin cancer screenings to a limited number of people.

The American Cancer Society estimates that almost 90,000 Americans will be diagnosed this year with the most dangerous form of skin cancer, melanoma.

However, specialists at Sparrow say, this deadly disease is still very curable as long as it is found early.

To take advantage of the free screening tomorrow you’ll want to sign-up for a time slot.

To do so call 1-800-Sparrow.

The program runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Sparrow Cancer Center.