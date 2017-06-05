“Apollo” Pet Of The Day June 5

Meet “Apollo”, our Pet Of The Day today. Apollo is a 9 month old super friendly, happy boy who does well with other dogs. His loves are long walks, playing and eating! Apollo did well with other dogs and even ignored kitties. He’s been having a tough time at the shelter, being kenneled so much. It’s taking a toll on this nice boy. Apollo had an offsite vacation last weekend and did great – but he needs to find a permanent home.

He is active and does best when allowed to run and play and enjoy life. A fenced yard is required. Please contact Eaton County Humane Society at 269-749-9440 if you are interested in adopting Apollo OR fostering him until he finds the perfect family.