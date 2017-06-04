Dewitt man dies in motorcycle accident

By Published: Updated:

(WLNS) – Lansing Police say a 62-year-old Dewitt man died from a motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Larch Street and Douglas Avenue.

Authorities say the motorcycle accident involved a pick up truck, which was heading south on Larch and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling north.

The roads were closed for investigation following the accident but reopened around 4 hours following the accident.

Police say they are trying to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.

 

 

 

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s