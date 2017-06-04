Dewitt man dies in motorcycle accident

(WLNS) – Lansing Police say a 62-year-old Dewitt man died from a motorcycle accident around 7 p.m. Saturday night.

Police responded to the crash at the intersection of Larch Street and Douglas Avenue.

Authorities say the motorcycle accident involved a pick up truck, which was heading south on Larch and made a left turn in front of the motorcycle, which was traveling north.

The roads were closed for investigation following the accident but reopened around 4 hours following the accident.

Police say they are trying to determine if speed was a factor in the crash.