Labor Holiday reenactment relives labor movement strikes

(WLNS) – Downtown Lansing is taking a step back in time today to commemorate a monumental labor rally.

Posed as protestors will gather along Michigan Avenue in front of City Hall, where union members went on a peaceful strike June 3, 1937 to help settle labor strife.

From 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. the street will be blocked off my old fashioned cars, and following the protest will be speakers and music reminiscent of the era, talking about the importance of the rally.

In conjunction, The Historical Society of Great Lansing is showcasing memorabilia, pictures and information about the protest and the labor strikes in City Hall titled “1937-The Year’.