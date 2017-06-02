(WLNS) – It’s Friday, the sun is shining and we are at the end of an already short week because of the holiday.

Add the fact that today is National Leave Work Earlier Day and it’s the perfect recipe for wrapping up your work and heading out the door.

The idea of leaving work early comes from an employee productivity expert who found that Americans, on average, work 49 hours per week.

So Laura Stack came up with the idea that the quicker things get done, at optimal levels, the more productive (and profitable) a business will be.

Besides, there are workers who would rather be elsewhere so are easily distracted instead of doing their jobs.

By working at a quicker pace employees can complete their tasks, perhaps even ahead of time, and free themselves up to leave the office earlier.

A note of caution: You might want to check with your boss before celebrating National Leave Work Earlier Day.

It’s worth a try…