This Morning: Be A Tourist In Your Own Town

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Greater Lansing area’s annual “Be A Tourist In Your Own Town” event is back this weekend.

Today on 6 News This Morning Brendan Dwyer of the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, stopped in to talk about some of the attractions in this year’s events.

This is the 23rd annual “Be A Tourist” event in the Greater Lansing area.

There are more than 90 attractions for visitors that will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Tourists” can purchase a “passport” for $1.00 at various locations throughout the community that allows access into all of the participating attractions throughout the region for free.

Last year an estimated 15,000 people enjoyed the attractions during the day.

CATA provides fifty-cent roundtrip rides along designated routes during the day for people taking part in the event.

