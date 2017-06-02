This Morning: Be A Tourist In Your Own Town

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – The Greater Lansing area’s annual “Be A Tourist In Your Own Town” event is back this weekend.

Today on 6 News This Morning Brendan Dwyer of the Greater Lansing Convention and Visitors Bureau, stopped in to talk about some of the attractions in this year’s events.

This is the 23rd annual “Be A Tourist” event in the Greater Lansing area.

There are more than 90 attractions for visitors that will be open from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

“Tourists” can purchase a “passport” for $1.00 at various locations throughout the community that allows access into all of the participating attractions throughout the region for free.

Last year an estimated 15,000 people enjoyed the attractions during the day.

CATA provides fifty-cent roundtrip rides along designated routes during the day for people taking part in the event.

ONLINE: Be A Tourist In Your Own Town

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s