This Morning: 30-Hour Pet Adopt-A-Fest kicks off today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Staff and volunteers at the Ingham County Animal Shelter are putting in overtime this weekend to help animals find furr-ever homes.
This is their annual “Adopt-A-Fest” event.
The 30-hour-long adoption marathon kicks off today at noon at Potter Park Zoo.
It continues non-stop until 6 p.m. Saturday.
Don’t worry about rushing there after work today because staff and volunteers will be there for that entire 30-hour stretch.
Director John Dinon tells 6 News that the generosity of local businesses and private donors make discounted adoption fees possible,
During the event dog adoption fees are reduced to $30 and cat fees are just $10.
From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. today there will be a low cost vaccination clinic at the event and dog licenses can also be purchases.
All the pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
Any adoption is subject to the usual approval procedures and restrictions.
That means an application must be completed, interviews done and proof of landlord permission for renters.