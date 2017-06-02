This Morning: 30-Hour Pet Adopt-A-Fest kicks off today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Staff and volunteers at the Ingham County Animal Shelter are putting in overtime this weekend to help animals find furr-ever homes.

This is their annual “Adopt-A-Fest” event.

The 30-hour-long adoption marathon kicks off today at noon at Potter Park Zoo.

It continues non-stop until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Don’t worry about rushing there after work today because staff and volunteers will be there for that entire 30-hour stretch.

Director John Dinon tells 6 News that the generosity of local businesses and private donors make discounted adoption fees possible,

During the event dog adoption fees are reduced to $30 and cat fees are just $10.

From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. today there will be a low cost vaccination clinic at the event and dog licenses can also be purchases.

All the pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Any adoption is subject to the usual approval procedures and restrictions.

That means an application must be completed, interviews done and proof of landlord permission for renters.