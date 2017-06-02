This Morning: 30-Hour Pet Adopt-A-Fest kicks off today

By Published:

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Staff and volunteers at the Ingham County Animal Shelter are putting in overtime this weekend to help animals find furr-ever homes.

This is their annual “Adopt-A-Fest” event.

The 30-hour-long adoption marathon kicks off today at noon at Potter Park Zoo.

It continues non-stop until 6 p.m. Saturday.

Don’t worry about rushing there after work today because staff and volunteers will be there for that entire 30-hour stretch.

Director John Dinon tells 6 News that the generosity of local businesses and private donors make discounted adoption fees possible,

During the event dog adoption fees are reduced to $30 and cat fees are just $10.

From 12 p.m. until 4 p.m. today there will be a low cost vaccination clinic at the event and dog licenses can also be purchases.

All the pets have been spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Any adoption is subject to the usual approval procedures and restrictions.

That means an application must be completed, interviews done and proof of landlord permission for renters.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s