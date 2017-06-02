Report: Two former Spartans cut from the same NFL team

Two former Michigan State University football players were waived by their NFL team after running into trouble off the field.

The Houston Chronicle reports that Max Bullough and Keith Mumphrey got the word from the Houston Texans.

Bullough, an inside linebacker who played for the Spartans from 2010-2013, got suspended last month for taking performance enhancing drugs.

Bullough was a two-year captain and a first team all Big Ten selection at MSU, but he was suspended from the Spartans and missed the 2014 Rose Bowl for reasons that were never made public.

He signed with the Texans as a free agent in 2014 after failing to be selected in the draft.

Keith Mumphrey, however, was a 5th round draft pick in 2015.

The wide receiver, who played for the Spartans from 2011-2014, made the news this week after a Detroit newspaper reported he had been expelled by Michigan State University after being accused of sexual assault. He was never criminally charged because the prosecutor decided against bringing charges. But Mumphrey, who was seeking a master’s degree, was banned from campus for two years.

 

