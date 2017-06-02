Report: Lack of support a recurring problem for oil pipeline

PETOSKEY, Mich. (AP) – A newspaper reports that twin oil pipelines beneath the Straits of Mackinac have had repeated problems with inadequate supports.

The Petoskey News-Review says inspections by Enbridge Energy Partners have uncovered more than 200 instances in which excessive sections of its pipelines had no support from the lake bottom or man-made anchors.

An easement granted by the state when the lines were laid in 1953 requires that no section longer than 75 feet be without such supports.

The company acknowledged spacing problems last summer and said it had installed dozens of steel anchors.

The News-Review says an Enbridge document posted on a state website lists numerous cases of excessive gaps, some of which turned up over multiple years.

Enbridge says it’s now in compliance with the easement requirement.