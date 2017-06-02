Nursing Home Olympics gets senior citizens active

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a day that senior citizens in nursing homes across Jackson County look forward to all year long.

The Jackson County Nursing Home Olympics has been going strong for nearly 40 years.

This year’s competition took place Friday morning at the Spring Arbor University Fieldhouse.

Eight nursing homes from across the county each sent 14 residents to compete in 10 different games.

Players won ribbons in events such as golf, basketball, cornhole, and penny toss.

“We go for the real athletic ones, and some that are not as athletic. It is a feel good day. Everybody goes away saying they’re glad they participated,” said volunteer coordinator Patricia Spink.

Players say this is something they look forward to every year, especially the fierce competition.

“Yes, that’s why it was so fun,” said participant Timmie Stesney.

Ribbon winner Phil Giordan says it was no cake walk.

“I just thought I’d roll away and take everything,” Girodan said.

The players say it’s also an opportunity to socialize and see old friends.

“It’s fun. There’s music and you get to meet people,” Stesney said.

“We should do this every week,” Giordan said.

This serves as a big reminder that staying active is vital no matter what your age is.

“It’s important to participate in life. And that’s what all of these residents are still doing,” Spink said.