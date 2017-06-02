Nursing Home Olympics gets senior citizens active

By Published:

SPRING ARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s a day that senior citizens in nursing homes across Jackson County look forward to all year long.

The Jackson County Nursing Home Olympics has been going strong for nearly 40 years.

This year’s competition took place Friday morning at the Spring Arbor University Fieldhouse.

Eight nursing homes from across the county each sent 14 residents to compete in 10 different games.

Players won ribbons in events such as golf, basketball, cornhole, and penny toss.

“We go for the real athletic ones, and some that are not as athletic. It is a feel good day.  Everybody goes away saying they’re glad they participated,” said volunteer coordinator Patricia Spink.

Players say this is something they look forward to every year, especially the fierce competition.

“Yes, that’s why it was so fun,” said participant Timmie Stesney.

Ribbon winner Phil Giordan says it was no cake walk.

“I just thought I’d roll away and take everything,” Girodan said.

The players say it’s also an opportunity to socialize and see old friends.

“It’s fun. There’s music and you get to meet people,” Stesney said.

“We should do this every week,” Giordan said.

This serves as a big reminder that staying active is vital no matter what your age is.

“It’s important to participate in life. And that’s what all of these residents are still doing,” Spink said.

 

 

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s