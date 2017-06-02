New treatment for infant jaundice wins local innovation competition

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – An innovative infant therapy device is being honored by local businesses.

TheraB Medical has been awarded $1,000 after winning a competition sponsored by the Lansing Economic Area Partnership.

Five new businesses participated in this year’s InnovateHER business pitch showdown Thursday night.

As 6 News first showed you earlier this year, TheraB Medical has developed an infant swaddle that cures jaundice by using phototheraputic treatments.

Jaundice is not uncommon among newborn infants.

CEO and co-founder of TheraB Medical, Alexa Jones, said “I was very eager to participate when I learned LEAP was hosting a local competition connected to the national InnovateHER challenge,” said Jones. ”I’m excited about the possibility of competing on a national level and am looking forward to taking TheraB forward even further.”

Now Jones will move on to a national semi-final round and possibly the final round competing for a $70,000 top prize in September.

