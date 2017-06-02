Michigan State Police holding open houses to mark centennial

GLADSTONE, Mich. (AP) – The Michigan State Police continues to mark its 100th anniversary with open houses at posts statewide.

The post in the Upper Peninsula community of Gladstone held its open house Thursday, and more are planned Wednesday in Negaunee and Alpena. The Mount Pleasant post follows on June 9, and others in June include Cadillac, Calumet and Taylor’s Metro South Post.

Officials say they will be promoting the milestone at summer events, including the National Cherry Festival in Traverse City and Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway.

The agency celebrated the centennial in April at the Capitol, where visitors saw historical displays and Gov. Rick Snyder thanked troopers.

The state police originated in World War I, when then-Gov. Albert Sleeper created the Michigan State Troops Permanent Force for domestic security