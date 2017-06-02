Local businesses gear up for summer

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – When warm weather hits, the water is where people head.

If you’re in Lansing, one hot spot is the Grand River.

“It’s almost like summer just bloomed right out of nowhere with all this warm weather we’re getting,” said Paul Brogan; Co-Owner of River Town Adventures.

Brogan says after Memorial Day, tons of kayakers and paddle-boarders cruise the river and Brogan always makes sure his business is prepped and ready.

“We definitely staff up. We hired about 8 new employees this year so our staff is growing,” Brogan stated.

It’s been four years since River Town Adventures took off and Brogan says he always looks forward to this time of year.

“This river is a beautiful place to recreate whether it be paddling, boating or fishing it is an awesome and superior place to be,” Brogan added.

But this isn’t the only place people go to embrace the sunshine…Hawk Island Park is loaded with families and children splashing around as well.

And if you head to downtown Mason, you’ll find The Daily Scoop…a quaint, small-town ice cream shop…one that Lansing resident Gary Jacob says is well worth the drive.

“It’s a little outing and the ice cream is extra good,” said Jacob.

The Daily Scoop opened seven years ago and Owner Shawn Sodman says customers just keep on coming.

“Hopefully you’re not in a rush because you will have a wait on good weather nights any time after 6:30 I would say you can be backed up to the door,” said Sodman.

The ice cream parlor is open year round and Sodman says it’s a night and day difference between the winter and summer months but regardless of the time of year, Sodman says he’s always ready to serve up a scoop for his customers.

“It’s basically about staying on top of the product and make sure you have people scheduled,” Sodman stated.