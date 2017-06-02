How to Scan/Rescan For Channels on Your Antenna

Following the recent FCC spectrum auction, and continuing for the next few years, as an “antenna only” television viewer, you may see a channel or two disappear from your TV. Does that mean it’s gone forever? Not necessarily. While an extremely limited number of stations across the country did decide to shut down following their spectrum sale, a large number of stations will be moving to what’s called a “channel sharing agreement.” What this means, is that a station may move to another channel. By doing a re-scan, you’ll be able to find the new location! Though their location on the spectrum changes, after a re-scan the station will still be at the same number it was before the scan. For instance, WLAJ TV moved a few years ago from 53 to 25. The technology within the signal tells your antenna that even though it finds WLAJ at 25, it should still display Channel 53 on your antenna.

So, How do you run a channel scan?

To start, on your TV remote, select “Menu” and then “Settings.”

Next, select “Channel Setup” and select “Antenna” or “Air,” depending on your TV.

Make sure you are not on “Cable.” Select “Channel Search” or “Channel Scan.”

Keep in mind that steps to perform a channel scan may vary. If the wording in your TV differs from the options shown, refer to your TV user manual for help.

FYI: Running a channel scan is NOT the same as pressing Channel UP/DOWN on your remote. There may be channels available that you won’t be able to tune in, even if you select it directly, until you do a scan.

When do I need to run a channel scan?

To receive maximum programming, you have to run a channel scan after setting up the antenna. To keep your channel line-up up-to-date, it is a good idea to run a channel scan monthly, anytime a channel is lost, and anytime you change

locations.