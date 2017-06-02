“Chandler” Pet Of The Day June 2

Meet “Chandler”, our Pet Of The Day today. Chandler is a 1-year-old domestic shorthair boy. He’s an outgoing guy who is looking for a playful home. Chandler is pretty laidback and doesn’t mind being handled so he’d probably do better with older children in a home. He gets along fairly well with other cats. Since Chandler is still a young fellow he still enjoys being a mischief maker so his new owners should “kitten proof” their home. Chandler has been neutered, is current on his vaccinations and is ready for his forever home. You can learn more about Chandler by contacting the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

