Capital Region International Airport lands grant for improvements

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport is getting a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A grant of just over $220,000 was awarded the airport to improve its facilities.

Senator Gary Peters says the grant will expand the airport’s capacity by creating more parking spaces for planes on the airport’s cargo capacity.

Senator Debbie Stabenow added the grant will make traveling to and from the Greater Lansing Region safer and more efficient.