Capital Region International Airport lands grant for improvements

By Published:

WASHINGTON, DC (WLNS) – Lansing’s Capital Region International Airport is getting a grant from the Federal Aviation Administration.

A grant of just over $220,000 was awarded the airport to improve its facilities.

Senator Gary Peters says the grant will expand the airport’s capacity by creating more parking spaces for planes on the airport’s cargo capacity.

Senator Debbie Stabenow added the grant will make traveling to and from the Greater Lansing Region safer and more efficient.

Related Posts

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

1 thought on “Capital Region International Airport lands grant for improvements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s