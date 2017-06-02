Bargain alert: MSU Athletics to host yard sale

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fans of Michigan State University Spartan athletics have a big day of shopping ahead on Saturday.

That’s when the MSU Athletics holds its annual Yard Sale at Jenison Field House.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m.

The department is moving to a new building this fall so they did some cleaning out.

Fans will be able to buy game-issued team apparel from almost every Spartan program, including cleats, sneakers, helmets, jerseys, etc.)

There will also be Spartan merchandise, photos and all kinds of MSU items that have accumulated through the years.

Parking is available at the Jenison Field House and the IM West lots (until full).