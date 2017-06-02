Bargain alert: MSU Athletics to host yard sale

By Published:

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Fans of Michigan State University Spartan athletics have a big day of shopping ahead on Saturday.

That’s when the MSU Athletics holds its annual Yard Sale at Jenison Field House.

Doors open at 10 a.m. and stay open until 5 p.m.

The department is moving to a new building this fall so they did some cleaning out.

Fans will be able to buy game-issued team apparel from almost every Spartan program, including cleats, sneakers, helmets, jerseys, etc.)

There will also be Spartan merchandise, photos and all kinds of MSU items that have accumulated through the years.

Parking is available at the Jenison Field House and the IM West lots (until full).

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s