(WLNS) – A multi-vehicle crash has forced westbound I-96 to be closed at M-52.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. west of the Stockbridge Road (M-52) exit.

There are reports of injuries.

A 6 News crew on the scene reports seeing at least two vehicles involved.

Westbound traffic is being rerouted on to M-52 until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated online and on 6 News.