This Morning: Celebrating World Milk Day

WESTPHALIA, Mich (WLNS) – Today is the 16th annual “World Milk Day” and 6 News This Morning’s Mariah Harrison went to the source for the story.

She visited K and K Farms in Westphalia.

Co-owner Kristi Keilen explained that milk makes-up a big portion of Michigan agriculture with nearly 1,800 dairy farms scattered throughout the state.

97-percent of those dairy farms are family owned.

It’s big business and Jolene Griffin of the United Dairy Industry of Michigan said there will be social media campaign supporting World Milk day.

Click on the video above to see more of this “moooo-ving” visit to the farm.

