Staying safe while out on the roads, Michigan State Police reminders

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – With Memorial Day being the “unofficial” start of summer, Michigan roadways are looking at a boost in traffic and Michigan State Police have a few reminders for drivers before they hit the road.

Regardless of where you’re heading, drivers are bound to slow down because of construction and Michigan State Police Lieutenant Lisa Rish urges people to stay vigilant when driving through those areas.

“Just abide in those speed rules, get over if you can and follow the recommended change of lanes,” said Lt. Rish.

Lt. Rish says accidents happen in construction zones more often than you might think.

“You get a lot of the rear end crashes where people are stopping suddenly and then the people behind them can’t stop, the drivers can’t stop and they end up hitting the back,” Lt. Rish stated.

Whether drivers lower their speeds or boost them to the 75 miles per hour speed zone in selected areas in the state, Lt. Rish says Michigan State Police are always watching.

“We’re enforcing the violations simply like we did when it was 70 miles per hour,” Lt. Rish added.

Most importantly, Lt. Rish says paying attention behind the wheel is critical and because of that state lawmakers are working on a bill that would ban even holding a phone while you’re driving.

“Some states allow talking on the phone while driving, some states don’t and I think that’s what they’re trying to make it a little bit more uniform but we’re going to support whatever the law deems is appropriate,” said Lt. Rish.

That bill that is still in Committee so it has a long way to go before it could “hit the road.”

We’ll keep you updated as it develops.