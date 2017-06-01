Snyder: Schools, municipalities need resolution of budget

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) – Gov. Rick Snyder says the state budget should be resolved soon because K-12 school districts and many municipalities start their fiscal year three months before the state does.

The Republican governor told The Associated Press on Wednesday that a stalemate between him and GOP legislative leaders who want to close the pension system to newly hired teachers not only threatens a six-year streak of completing Michigan’s spending plan by early June.

He says further delay would “make it challenging” for schools and local governments that rely on state funding and must plan for their fiscal years that begin July 1.

Top Republicans cut Snyder out when setting “target” spending.

They want to move new school employees from a hybrid pension/401(k) plan to a 401(k)-only system – which Snyder opposes.

