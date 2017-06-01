Skubick: Mark Bernstein may green-light run for governor

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich (WLNS) -There is a new development out of Mackinac Island today regarding the possibility that Detroit trial lawyer Mark Bernstein may run for governor.

There are the strongest indications yet that he will get in the race because his family has signed off.

Family is a huge issue for Mr. Bernstein, his wife and two young children and it’s a good bet if they said no, he would not run.

But here, for the first time, Mr. Bernstein reveals the family has said yes.

“We’re taking every step necessary to make this to be a real possibility,” said Bernstein.

Mr. Bernstein says his children have told him to run.

He says teaching public service to his children is an important lesson to learn.

“They understand that we’ve raised them that being engaged in the political process is a meaningful life,” says Bernstein.

If there is any hesitation about this decision in the Bernstein family it has to do with the combative and ugly nature of being in the political arena.

Democrat Gretchen Whitmer is already in the arena and welcomes Mr. Bernstein or anyone else to the race.

But she argues the state does not need another millionaire in the governor’s office.

When asked if she’s going to say that having a millionaire in the governor’s office is not a good idea, she laughed and said, “we’ve got one now.”