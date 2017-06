MASON, Mich (WLNS) – A 66-year-old Okemos priest who was arrested last month and charged with embezzlement was back in court today.

Rev. Jonathan Wehrle, the pastor of St. Martha Parish in Okemos, is accused of embezzling an amount of $100,000 or more.

Today he was in court for a preliminary examination.

His exam was continued until next month.

He is currently free on bond.