More charges possible in Detroit genital mutilation case

By Published:
The sun sets over Detroit. (File photo)

DETROIT (AP) – Prosecutors in Detroit are suggesting more charges could be coming in an investigation of alleged genital mutilation on girls by members of a Muslim sect.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Woodward told a judge Wednesday that she’s meeting with a grand jury next week. She didn’t elaborate.

The disclosure was made during a hearing about the sharing of evidence. Three people, including two doctors, were indicted in April.

The government says Dr. Jumana Nagarwala performed genital mutilation, also called cutting, on two Minnesota girls in February. Her lawyer says she performed a religious ritual.

Nagarwala belongs to a Muslim faith called Dawoodi Bohra.

Detroit-area lawyer Mayer Morganroth says he and lawyer Alan Dershowitz have been hired by the faith’s international leaders to keep an eye on the case.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s