More charges possible in Detroit genital mutilation case

DETROIT (AP) – Prosecutors in Detroit are suggesting more charges could be coming in an investigation of alleged genital mutilation on girls by members of a Muslim sect.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Sara Woodward told a judge Wednesday that she’s meeting with a grand jury next week. She didn’t elaborate.

The disclosure was made during a hearing about the sharing of evidence. Three people, including two doctors, were indicted in April.

The government says Dr. Jumana Nagarwala performed genital mutilation, also called cutting, on two Minnesota girls in February. Her lawyer says she performed a religious ritual.

Nagarwala belongs to a Muslim faith called Dawoodi Bohra.

Detroit-area lawyer Mayer Morganroth says he and lawyer Alan Dershowitz have been hired by the faith’s international leaders to keep an eye on the case.