MDOT gives update on summer construction season

We’ve seen them, and we’ve sat through traffic waiting to get around them.

Yes, those orange barrels are back, however according to the Michigan Department of Transportation, this construction season won’t be as extensive as last year.

“I can’t speak to the local projects, but I know for MDOT projects, it’s a lighter year for us,” says Spokesperson for MDOT, Kari Arend.

Arend says, that one of the largest MDOT projects happening in the Lansing area, is in Mason, where the resurfacing of U.S. 127 is already underway.

“It’s a simple mill and resurface, but it will preserve that roadway for numerous years to come,” says Arend.

Arend says, the project should run quickly through the end of July, with single lane closures in each direction and a total length spanning nearly 17-miles.

However, another big project happening, or not happening in the Lansing area, is the sound wall going up on U.S. 127, near Saginaw and Lake Lansing roads.

“That work has been suspended now for several months,” says Arend.

Arend says, the project started in Spring of 2016, and was supposed to wrap up last fall.

However, due to fabrication issues, it’s taking much longer than expected.

MDOT says, it brought in a new sub-contractor last month to help build panels for the wall and should be ready to go next month.

“We need 14-hundred panels to build that wall. As soon as those are ready and inspected, pass inspection, we’ll get those out on site to begin construction,” says Arend.

Arend says, if everything goes as expected, the wall should be finished by the end of this year, a full year, after initial plans.