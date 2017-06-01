Lt. Gov. Calley to air out his “Clean Up Lansing” plan today

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lieutenant Governor Brian Calley plans to release more details on his vision for the state government today, completing the announcement he started on Mackinac Island earlier this week.

Calley hyped the announcement for weeks prompting speculation that he would run for higher office.

Instead, Calley announced his support for reducing the state legislature from full-time to part-time, cutting lawmakers’ pay, benefits and pensions.

Calley says he’ll announce the next “7 points” in what he calls the “Clean-up Lansing Plan” today at 3 p.m.

In Livingston County our media partners at WHMI report Judy Daubenmier, Chairwoman of the Livingston County Democratic Party, says she is concerned that Calley has begun a campaign for governor without taking the proper steps of forming a campaign finance committee.

She claims Calley has been running advertisements teasing a run for governor without forming a campaign finance committee.

Daubenmier says Calley has never disputed that, and has allowed media outlets to “speculate freely” that a gubernatorial campaign is his intent.