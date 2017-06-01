Layoffs ahead for General Motors plant in Michigan

WARREN, Mich (WLNS) – General Motors is cutting more factory jobs in Michigan.

The automaker is set to eliminate one of two shifts at its Warren transmission plant.

There are about 730 hourly and salaried employees at the Macomb County plant.

GM has not said how many workers will be cut but nearly half of the jobs in the Warren plant could be eliminated.

In a statement the automaker said the cuts will help maintain stable production and have the smallest impact on plant employment in the future.

This is the fifth time GM has cut shifts in the U.S. since November of last year.

Third shifts have been eliminated at the Grand River and Delta plants in Lansing, one plant in Lordstown, Ohio and one at the Detroit Hamtramck plant.

GM does expect to bring back up to 700 workers next year when the automaker ramps up production again.