Job Fair set in Lansing for Friday

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – If you’re looking for a job or know someone who is, the Capital Area Michigan Works has information you should know.

They’re hosting a job fair on Friday at their offices on the 2100 block of South Cedar in Lansing.

There will be two sessions and job seekers are asked to sign up for one or the other.

Session 1: 10:00 AM – Noon

Session 2: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM

it is expected that at least 14 employers will be represented.

They will be looking to fill manufacturing positions, design engineers, technicians and other jobs.

Come prepared for a job interview.

ONLINE REGISTRATION: Capital Area Manufacturing Council Job Fair