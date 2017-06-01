General Motors retail sales up slightly in May; Lansing-made models shine

DETROIT (WLNS) – General Motors recorded a slight increase in U.S. retail sales during May, with locally made vehicles adding to the bump.

GM said 191,388 vehicles were sold, driven by crossover sales at Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac.

Last month crossover sales were up 19 percent compared to May of last year.

Two models produced at the GM Lansing Delta plant, the Chevrolet Traverse and the Buick Encore, saw increased sales.

The Traverse was up 2 percent and the Encore climbed 12 percent.

Those numbers for the Encore are the best ever for the month of May.

“As we see the industry shift to more crossovers, we are extremely well positioned to take full advantage of this dynamic,” said Kurt McNeil, U.S. vice president of Sales Operations.

GM’s total sales for the month of May were 237,364, down 1 percent from last May.