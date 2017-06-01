“Cheese Nip” Pet Of The Day June 1

Meet “Cheese Nip”, our Pet Of The Day today. Cheese Nip is a 1-year old American Staffordshire mix boy. He’s a friendly guy who loves snuggling up to people. Cheese Nip enjoys other dogs and wouldn’t mind a dog buddy in his new home. He’s a real kisser-boy who would smother you with love if he has the chance. You can learn more about Cheese Nip by calling the Ingham County Animal Control and Shelter at 517-676-8370.

