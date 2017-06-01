Carruthers named new Eastern High principal

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Now the mystery of why Marcelle Carruthers left his job as head coach the Everett Vikings football team.

He’s now the new principal of Eastern High School.

Carruthers has also been an assistant principal at Everett High.

At Eastern he will succeed Donna Pohl, who is retiring after 30 years in the Lansing School District, the last four as Eastern’s principal.

“The Lansing School District has a very talented team of administrators that have been a big part of our school community for many years,” said Lansing School District superintendent Yvonne Caamal Canul. “Donna Pohl retires as principal at Eastern and with a great record of accomplishment and long history of service to Lansing students.”

The superintendent added that Carruthers is a legend at Eastern for his athletic contributions and has had many years of success at Everett.

He has been head coach of the Everett football team for the past 17 years.

Carruthers was inducted into the Eastern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014.

He was an all-state quarterback and three-sport star at Eastern who went on to play football at Central Michigan University.