6 Sports Team of the Week: Eaton Rapids Greyhounds Softball

(WLNS) – Sitting at 32-4, and having secured the program’s 6th Softball Classic championship, it’s been a great run for Eaton Rapids Softball. Coach Scott Warriner pinpointed the moment he knew his team could win the tournament at Ranney Park last week.

“The Thursday before we were to play Grand Ledge we went up to Chelsea and played a really good team and just how excited the girls were to play in the championship game vs Grand Ledge, I just had a feeling that they weren’t the least bit nervous.” The coach told 6 Sports.

The Greyhounds hope to remain calm, cool and collected, as they have all year, with the state tournament starting this weekend.

“Throughout the season we’ve just been working hard and it just like we’ve had a lot of faith in ourselves and our abilities and we just have such diversity and a lot more talent I believe than what we’ve had in the past and everybody clicks with each other and we all play well together.” Said four year varsity player Elly Wythe

2016 came to an end for the Greyhounds during Regionals, but from what he’s seen this year, Warriner thinks this year’s team has the right mix to chase the program’s first state title

“We’re definitely a better defensive team than we were a year ago at this time and we really have the potential to shut/hold teams down to either shut ‘em out or maybe hold them to one or two runs, we’re a little more consistent offensively as well.” Said Warriner.

Congratulations to the Eaton Rapids Greyhounds, our 6 Sports Team of the Week.