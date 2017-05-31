World No-Tobacco Day aims to help smokers quit

(WLNS) – You may have missed it on your calendar but today is World No-Tobacco Day.

Health officials across the nation, including the Ingham County Health Department, are encouraging smokers to drop the habit.

Today the local health officials will highlight their quit tobacco services at the Forest Community Health Center on South Cedar Street.

Some of those services include weekly support groups, one-on-one appointments and “Quit Tobacco” workshops, two of which are scheduled for next month.

20 percent of Ingham County adults smoke.

More than 16,000 Michigan residents die from tobacco use each year.

ONLINE: Ingham County Health Department’s Quit Tobacco Resources