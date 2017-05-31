Prosecutor: Grand Rapids police justified in shooting death

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – A prosecutor has determined that Grand Rapids police were justified in the death of an 18-year-old man who was involved in a shootout with officers.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker also released police in-car camera and officer body camera footage Tuesday of the May 3 confrontation with Malik Carey.

Becker says Carey fired four shots before officer’s returned fire. No officers were wounded.

Becker said Tuesday that up until the shooting started “there was no indication there was going to be trouble.”

Grand Rapids police had said Carey refused to comply with officers’ commands, pulled a handgun and fired at the officers.

The officers involved in the shooting were placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

The state police also investigated the case.