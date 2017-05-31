POLL: Voters less confident about leadership and direction Michigan’s heading

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – There are new poll numbers showing a slight dip in voter confidence in Michigan when it comes to both President Donald Trump and Governor Rick Snyder.

This latest data comes from EPIC-MRA comparing poll numbers from February to May it looks like “voter confidence” in both state and national politics is waning and the same goes for feelings about our state economy.

In February 67-percent of voters polled believed that the state economy was now improving.

The numbers released this morning show a 7-percent drop in that category.

However, less voters believe that the economy will get worse.

When asked whether or not Michigan is headed in the right direction 42-percent of voters polled answered “yes”.

That’s a 3-percent drop from February.

Pollsters asked voters the same question but on a national scale.

55-percent said the country is on the wrong track.

That’s a 5-percent increase from February.

34-percent of voters polled identify as conservative.

Moderates made up 39-percent of the pool and 20-percent identify as liberal.