“Odyssey Of The Mind” challenges young competitors

EAST LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – In East Lansing thousands of people from all across the globe are thinking outside the box for the 38th annual “Odyssey of the Mind world finals”.

Nearly 900 teams of people packed the Breslin Center again today.

The week-long competition challenges teams to use problem solving and critical thinking to solve five questions and then teams are judged on how well their long term solution works.

It’s an international event that many of these problem solvers say they get excited about every year.

“Pretty much an amazing experience,” said Josh Butler of Orchard Farm Middle School. “You get to make a lot of new friends. Meet people from all over the world and mainly just have fun.”

“It’s really cool to be a part of something that’s so big about creativity and teamwork and and I definitely had a great time being here with my team,” added Malavika Kaccan of Seminole High School.