Michigan honors soldier who died in Hawaii crash

By Published:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) – Michigan’s governor is honoring a soldier who died when the military truck in which he was riding crashed during training in Hawaii.

Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff Thursday on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 36-year-old U.S. Army Sgt. Terrence Hinton, who died May 14.

Snyder says in a statement that Hinton “dedicated his life to protecting our country and will be remembered for his bravery and sacrifice.”

Hinton was from Grand Rapids, Michigan, and was assigned to the 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division on Oahu. He had deployed to Afghanistan in 2010 and Kuwait in 2014 for a total of 21 months.

A service in Hinton’s honor is Thursday in Grand Rapids.

We welcome thoughts and comments from our viewers. We ask that everyone keep their remarks civil and respectful. Postings that contain profanity, racist, or potentially libelous remarks will be deleted. We will delete any commercial postings, as well.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s